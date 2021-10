Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is returning to the Colts' 53-man roster, and to make room for the rookie, the Colts released one of their backups, Jacob Eason. Ehlinger had been on the injured list since the start of the season. But at some point the Colts expected him to be healthy enough to return. The Colts had to make a move today because Ehlinger's 21-day window for activation was at an end. The Colts either had to activate Ehlinger or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO