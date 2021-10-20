Crawford Central will vote on 50 percent, 25 percent raises for sub staffing

VERNON TOWNSHIP — Pay for support staff substitutes at Crawford Central School District schools is likely to increase by more than 50 percent while starting pay for substitute teachers could go up 25 percent following discussion of the proposals at the district’s monthly work session Monday.

The district’s Board of Directors will vote on the proposed pay hikes at its regular meeting Monday. No objections were raised by board members this week, though Frank Schreck said he would abstain from voting since he is in the final months of his term. Ross Prather, also in the final months of his term after not seeking reelection, was absent from the meeting.

Superintendent Tom Washington told the board that the district’s pay rate for substitute support staff of $8.15 per hour hasn’t changed in 14 years. The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been $7.25 per hour since 2006.

Washington proposed increasing the pay to $12.50 per hour. The substitute staff positions affected include cafeteria, custodial and secretarial positions, according to Washington. Comparable positions in Conneaut School District pay $12.50 per hour and in PENNCREST School District they pay $13 per hour, Washington told the board, while the starting hourly wage at nearby McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, Giant Eagle and Home Depot franchises ranges from $11 to $14.

“I think we need to be competitive,” Washington said, “if we’re going to get people in the door.”

Because of the difficulty attracting substitute staff, he added, the district often ends up paying regular staff overtime when substitute staff cannot be found. With hourly starting pay for regular staff at about $17, according to Washington, overtime wages beginning at about $25.50 per hour can be significantly more costly than the $12.50 Washington proposed paying substitute staff.

Washington also proposed increasing the starting rate for substitute teachers and nurses from $80 per day to $100 per day. The pay rate currently increases after 10 consecutive days as a substitute to $110 per day, which would remain the same with the proposed increase in starting pay.

Due to the ongoing high demand for substitute teachers during the 2020-21 school year, Washington said, the district agreed to start pay at $110 per day for substitute teachers, knowing that the substitutes would likely remain in place for more than 10 days.

