CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

General Colin Powell: " A World Treasure"

By Richard Watkins
Huntsville Item
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transition of General Colin Powell has dominated the airways with attention to the awesome worth and contributions that he made to the nation that he loved and to the entire world. As is the normal routine after the loss of a person there appears to be selective recall...

www.itemonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Inside Condoleezza Rice And Colin Powell's Friendship

Since the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, which was announced on October 18, friends and colleagues of the four-star general – who was 84 — have gone out of their way to publicly memorialize the career statesman. Powell — who died from COVID-19 complications related to a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Politics aside, Colin Powell was a Black man in America

Perhaps the most revealing analogy for blackness can be found in the first section of the standard obituary. Most of these life synopses follow a straightforward template, with the first paragraph spelling out the bare facts. This person was born. This person was alive for this number of years. This person is no longer alive.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WREG

Colin Powell passes away at 84, an exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent 35 years in the […]
MILITARY
sweetwaternow.com

Gordon Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of General Colin Powell

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately in honor of the life and legacy of General Colin Powell. Flags should remain lowered until sunset on October 22, 2021. The Presidential...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Vietnam War#Cia#African American#The Jim Crow Era#The White House#Basic Training Program
Washington Post

Joe Manchin just handed Trump a potent issue for 2024

Paid family leave is out of the Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation. The man most responsible is Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who claimed the massive and sprawling reconciliation package was “not the place” to enact such a sweeping policy change. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Fox News

Team McAuliffe emails reveal effort to 'kill this' Fox News story

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's campaign raised eyebrows by spending nearly $60,000 to hire a high-profile attorney known for masterminding election-related legal challenges. When Fox News sent the campaign a request for comment, the McAuliffe campaign scrambled to "kill" the story, according to emails mistakenly sent to Fox News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Westword

Lauren Boebert's Angry Denials, John Eastman's Colorado Ties to January 6 Capitol Attack

Two prominent individuals with Colorado ties were connected to the organizers of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to new claims. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert figures prominently in a blockbuster report from Rolling Stone; and the Washington Post takes aim at John Eastman, a retired professor who spoke at the rally at the White House, standing alongside Donald Trump sycophant Rudolph Giuliani, before the brutality broke out at the Capitol. Eastman has filed an intent to sue the University of Colorado Boulder after programs he'd been contracted to present as a visiting scholar were canceled following the violent attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy