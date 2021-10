Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter has revealed the anticipated story of the calamity that befell the Planet Cereal - and how exactly that dark genocide is connected to the histories of Freeza and Goku. The new "Granolah the Survivor" arc has primed fans for a tragic tale (it's obvious from the name of the arc), and they expected Freeza and the Saiyans (including Goku's father Bardock) to be at the root of said tragedy. However, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 surprised and shocked fans with how particularly brutal the massacre on Planet Cereal actually was!

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO