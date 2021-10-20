Woman injured in North Seattle shooting on Tuesday night

Woman injured in Tuesday night North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Tuesday night.

At 8 p.m., a woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the 9700 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When police arrived, the woman didn’t provide any information on the circumstances of the shooting but did give a limited description of a suspect.

The 21-year-old woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The scene is under investigation.

