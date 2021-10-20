CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Woman injured in North Seattle shooting on Tuesday night

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiRQD_0cWfFcan00
Woman injured in Tuesday night North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Tuesday night.

At 8 p.m., a woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the 9700 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When police arrived, the woman didn’t provide any information on the circumstances of the shooting but did give a limited description of a suspect.

The 21-year-old woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The scene is under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

John Johnston
8d ago

About time Seattle started representing for the NW....let's defund the police so this can happen every day! Let's go Inslee

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspected DUI driver taken into custody after I-5 collision

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspected DUI driver involved in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 in Everett was taken into custody Thursday night. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant, a driver involved in another collision was waiting on the shoulder when their vehicle was struck from behind at milepost 192.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made in connection with arsons in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with six arsons that recently occurred in Tacoma. Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department said the arsons happened between Oct. 23 and 25. St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church was also targeted. The man was booked into the jail on...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brothers indicted in firebombing of Shoreline Black-owned coffee shop

KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Thursday, two brothers were arraigned on an indictment in connection with the firebombing of Shoreline’s first Black-owned coffee shop. According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, 23-year-old Taylor Lemay Rice and 21-year-old Daniel Lemay Rice pleaded not guilty and were released on personal appearance bonds.
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane lost outside North Bend

A small plane has disappeared near North Bend on Thursday, according to the FAA. The FAA said that around 9:30 a.m. a single-engine Mooney M20 departed from Arlington Municipal Airport in Arlington, bound for Joslin Field in Twin Falls, Idaho. The plane’s last location was near Bandera State Airport. There...
NORTH BEND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

San Antonio woman accused of possessing $2.5 million worth of meth

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of possessing 139 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop, authorities said. Karen Lastiri, 31, of San Antonio, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy