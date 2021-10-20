Don’t let idiots ruin the economy

If your child needed an appendectomy, would you let President Joe Biden do the surgery?. The answer, unless you’re depraved or some tragedy has rendered you incapable of rational thought, is obvious: “No.” Why? Because he’s not qualified. Let me point out something else that should be obvious: The...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with congressional Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday morning to pitch lawmakers on a new slimmed-down framework for what would be included in a massive social reform package. The $1.75 trillion blueprint that Biden presented to Democrats includes a universal pre-K program for 3-and-4 year-olds, limits child care costs so that families […]
US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, as he sought to pressure dissenters within his own Democratic Party to back the plan after months of tortuous negotiations. Another major negotiating figure, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders, said he saw "major gaps" in the plan.
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich blasted Joe Biden for lying about the Democrats' massive spending bill, as the White House continues to claim it will not lead to tax hikes for working Americans. The former Republican House speaker joined "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday to discuss the legislation, arguing "nobody believes" Biden when he says the spending bill will not cost anything.
The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday.
The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter.
The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval.
Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from the original $3.5 trillion proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create […]
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he and Democrats in Congress have reached a “historic” framework for his sweeping domestic policy package. But he still needs to lock down votes from key colleagues for what’s now a dramatically scaled-back bill. Eager to have a deal in hand before...
Congressional Republicans engaged in a media blitz Wednesday blaming high oil and gas prices on the Biden administration's climate policies and warning that Democrats' budget reconciliation package would worsen matters.
The current administration is essentially laughing at the American people for thinking they elected Joe Biden. And the laughter would be warranted, too, if Biden had really won the election — but he didn’t, so the joke’s on them. Non-existent voters elected Joe. Think back to cult leaders, like Jim...
After Bryan Kang’s son was born in July, the occupational therapist and his wife, a teacher, started looking for child care in the Los Angeles area. The couple called eight day care centers: Some didn't have spots for months; others stopped taking their calls and some never answered at all.
Republican Senate leaders on Tuesday railed against rising US inflation rates, blaming the price increases on the flood of money from a pandemic stimulus package pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier this year. Senate leader Chuck Schumer, who presides over the razor-thin Democratic majority in the chamber, expressed confidence that the programs will win approval.
The odds of the federal government passing a fourth round of stimulus checks have gone from slim to almost none. There had been hope that Democrats' reconciliation bill could include another round of direct payments to Americans. But due to opposition from Democrat Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the bill's price tag has significantly dwindled for infrastructure needs.
With help from Rishika Dugyala, Bianca Quilantan, Nancy Vu and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! The President and Democrats inch closer to a framework on the sprawling human infrastructure plan and Biden is set to stump in Virginia with a week to go before gubernatorial elections there. But we kick things off today with the filibuster and the president signaling his willingness to modify Senate procedures.
The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a vital U.N. climate summit at a time when a majority of Americans regard the deteriorating climate as a problem of high importance to them, an increase from just a few years ago. About 6 out of 10 Americans also believe that the pace of global warming is speeding […]
President Joe Biden’s choice for comptroller of the currency, Saule Omarova, wants to transform America’s free market economy into a Soviet-style system – the same kind of central planning that destroyed her native country, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. As an immigrant from the former Soviet Union and communism...
