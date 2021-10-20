Funky Plant Funny Cartoon Good for Your Skin Witch Hazel’s All Three

In a list of the best sandwiches in America, the Food Network has ranked a new Hudson Valley restaurant's sub as the best of the best. We have some pretty iconic sandwiches in the Hudson Valley. In fact, many of them have already been recognized by the national media. In 2019 Buzzfeed named Rossi's Deli in Poughkeepsie best sandwich spot in New York. Last year, Mexicali Blue's short rib burrito at their Wappingers Falls restaurant was named one of the best burritos in the country. And back in 2016 a pizza/steak sandwich mash-up named the Steak Margarita from Vinnie's Deli and Pasta in Pawling was featured in a segment of the Food Network's show, Guilty Pleasures.

HUDSON, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO