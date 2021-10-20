ASML posts better-than-expected Q3 net income of $2 bln amid chip shortage

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-expected third quarter net income of 1.7 billion euros ($1.98 billion), amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage.

Analysts had forecast net income of 1.6 billion euros for the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data.

In the same period of 2020, ASML had reported net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8585 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)