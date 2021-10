BOSTON -- Framber Valdez lost his perfect game in the fifth inning and then bounced the next pitch off the batter's leg. Astros manager Dusty Baker headed for the mound. 'œIt was surprising more than anything," Valdez said, noting that a visit from the manager usually means his night is over. "The first thing I did was look back to the bullpen to see if anyone was out there. I saw nobody was there.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO