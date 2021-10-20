Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run Collision In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Fairfield, police said Tuesday night.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the collision happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of North Texas and Wisconsin streets.

The bicyclist, an adult man, was declared dead at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

Fairfield police said there is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time. North Texas Street is closed in the area until investigators clear the scene.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the collision is urged to contact Fairfield police.