Grammy-winning singer Trisha Yearwood made a name for herself with her 1991 debut single, "She's in Love with the Boy," which earned the top spot on the Billboard country singles chart. A career in music had been on Trisha's radar since she was just five years old. Only as an adult did her interest in cooking ignite, and with it came cookbooks and a television career as the host of the Emmy Award-winning Food Network series Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO