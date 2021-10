The Town will begin leaf vacuuming the week of October 25th. Please pile leaves to be vacuumed on your property, near the curb or road edge. Please do not block the sidewalk or leave them in the street. Sticks, walnuts, and other debris damage the machine and slow down our work, so please put only leaves in the piles. Other items need to be placed in the paper yard waste bags.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO