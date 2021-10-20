A full welcome

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Is Maryland more northern or southern? The answer to that question depends on whom you ask, but most Marylanders say it’s northern. That’s according to the results of a new Goucher College poll, which shows 65% of residents consider Maryland a northern state, more than double the 27% who view it as a southern state. While the responses seem fairly cut-and-dried, the state’s history is a little bit more complicated. Maryland actually sits below the Mason-Dixon Line, which divided free states in the north from their slave-owning counterparts in the south during the Civil War era. For decades, the state’s song was James Ryder Randall’s “Maryland, My Maryland,” which called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” In May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a bill scrapping the tune. But ultimately, the consensus among residents from all walks of life — regardless of age, gender, race, and political stance — is that Maryland is a northern state. Among other things, the Goucher College poll found most residents support marijuana legalization and they view Gov. Hogan in a favorable light.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO