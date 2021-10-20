CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

A full welcome

By Thad Gerardot
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana is home. It always has been, and I hope it always will be. All of my fondest memories are here – sitting next to my grandpa in Notre Dame Stadium during the Blue-Gold Game; going off to college at Purdue Fort Wayne; meeting my wonderful husband, and marrying him right...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Building up Indiana

Too often lost in endless debates on Capitol Hill are the effects legislation will have on Americans and their communities. In the case of the proposed federal infrastructure package, the potential effect for Hoosiers is massive: nearly $7 billion for Indiana roads and bridges alone. What's at stake is worth...
INDIANA STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Diversity celebrated

On Oct. 22, our professor, Mieko Yamada, invited us to attend the Welcoming Fort Wayne Diversity Awards ceremony held at Ivy Tech Community College. The positive attitudes of those in attendance became evident from the very beginning. Attendees of the ceremony represented a wide array of various cultures and ethnicities. It was a magnificent sight to see so many emerging, current and seasoned community leaders networking and interacting with one another in the same space and time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Stacey Abrams group donates more than $1 million to erase medical debts of people in five states

The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
City
Notre Dame, IN
City
Economy, IN
State
Indiana State
98.7 WFGR

Exposed ‘Daddy’s Girls’ Cult Allegedly Lead by Michigan Woman

A petition is circulating to remove this Michigan woman from TikTok for allegedly scamming women out of money and more. The target of this petition is a woman that goes by @AngelaTheeG0ddess on TikTok. Angela is the self-proclaimed leader of Daddysgirls, which people are saying is a cult that targets gay BBW women. Over the last few months accusations have surfaced alleging that Angela has not only scammed many women out of money but has also forced them to cut themselves and pull their own hair for punishment or to prove loyalty. Warning: the allegations in the video below are disturbing.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Braun
CBS Baltimore

Is Maryland A Southern State? Not According To Most Marylanders

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Is Maryland more northern or southern? The answer to that question depends on whom you ask, but most Marylanders say it’s northern. That’s according to the results of a new Goucher College poll, which shows 65% of residents consider Maryland a northern state, more than double the 27% who view it as a southern state. While the responses seem fairly cut-and-dried, the state’s history is a little bit more complicated. Maryland actually sits below the Mason-Dixon Line, which divided free states in the north from their slave-owning counterparts in the south during the Civil War era. For decades, the state’s song was James Ryder Randall’s “Maryland, My Maryland,” which called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” In May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a bill scrapping the tune. But ultimately, the consensus among residents from all walks of life — regardless of age, gender, race, and political stance — is that Maryland is a northern state. Among other things, the Goucher College poll found most residents support marijuana legalization and they view Gov. Hogan in a favorable light.
MARYLAND STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Former Noble prosecutor appointed judge

A former Noble County prosecutor will become the county's next Superior Court judge. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today appointed Steven T. Clouse as Noble Superior Court judge. He'll replace Judge Robert Kirsch, who will retire Sunday. Clouse served four terms as Noble County prosecutor until 2014. He was involved in...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Wunderkammer Company#Statehouse#Republicans#Congress#Lgbtq Americans
The Conversation U.S.

The erosion of Roe v. Wade and abortion access didn't begin in Texas or Mississippi – it started in Pennsylvania in 1992

Abortion rights are more vulnerable to Supreme Court reversal now than at any time since the court legalized the procedure in its landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. The court is set to weigh in on abortion restrictions from at least two states this term. The first is a Texas law effectively outlawing abortions after six weeks. The second is a Mississippi law barring abortions after 15 weeks. On Oct. 22, 2021, the Supreme Court upheld a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling allowing the Texas law to go into effect while the case is being litigated. The court will hold...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
dsmmagazine.com

A Full Table

For many, thoughts of the holiday season include celebrations with friends and family, abundant food, and a feeling of thankfulness. But for those facing food insecurity, the season can be fraught with uncertainty as they wonder where their next meal will come from. Here are some organizations that help others...
DES MOINES, IA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Oct. 28, 1975: Destroying moonshine still near Albion

On a fall day in 1975, Indiana Excise Police, conservation officers and Noble County officials picked their way through the woods on private property near Albion. They were on their way to the site of a moonshine still, one of the largest found in Indiana in many years. The search for it had begun in May, after Churubusco police caught a youth with a bottle of moonshine. The still was spotted in September, according to a Oct. 29, 1975, story by Al Brakoniecki in The Journal Gazette.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Multiple irregularities

I have observed the redistricting process for the past 30 years, and I have noted mistakes in each of them. I believe in fair, competitive and transparent processes. I reached out to several elected representatives to gain more knowledge of the 2020 process, focusing on population/demographic information. I did not receive any responses.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Family affair at swearing-in

Fourteen firefighters joined the Fort Wayne Fire Department on Thursday night, including several who received their badges from relatives already serving. During an emotional moment, Capt. Bob Amber pinned the badge on his daughter Ashton Ford, 34, the class spokeswoman. The group was the first sworn in since late 2019, just before the pandemic, officials said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Verbatim: Artist picked for MLK monument

The city of Fort Wayne issued the following Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is pleased to announce the recommendation of a sculptural artist for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Public Monument. In partnership with the University of Saint Francis, the monument will be placed at the southeast corner of the USF Performing Arts Center parking area at 420 West Berry St.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

High water cancels Trot the Trails

Saturday's Trot the Trails event has been canceled because of flooding along the horse trail route and the forecast of rain, the city of Fort Wayne announced Wednesday. The city, Three Rivers Horse Trails and Allen County had partnered for the trail ride, which would have taken place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and included 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the Maumee River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLNS

Michigan Judicial nominees are a step closer to confirmation

WASHINGTON, (WLNS)— The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced nominations for Eastern Michigan Judge Shalina Kumar and Western Michigan Judge Jane Beckering by a bipartisan vote. The nominations will head to the Senate for full confirmation. “Judge Kumar and Judge Beckering are two outstanding and highly qualified women. Judge Kumar is a respected Chief Judge […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy