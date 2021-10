New home sales increased for the third straight month in September, as demand for new homes continued to surge this fall. Sales of single-family houses in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000, according to the report released Tuesday by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This figure is 14% above the revised August estimate of 702,000, but is 17.6% below the 971,000 new home sales in September last year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO