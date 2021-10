BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will head to Houston Thursday afternoon and then hold a workout at Minute Maid Park ahead of Friday’s Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros. At some point during the day, Boston Alex Cora will name his starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2. But Cora indicated Wednesday that he will once again be aggressive with his pitching staff, taking an “everyone be ready” approach with the first two games of the series. That paid off in Boston’s ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and it also worked out pretty well back in...

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO