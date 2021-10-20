CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2

By JIMMY GOLEN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth on Tuesday night as the Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2, evening the AL Championship Series at two games apiece. Six...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
New York Post

Reggie Jackson enjoying life with Astros and Jose Altuve

BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Febles
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Bernie Williams
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Manny Ramirez
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
NJ.com

World Series 2021: Astros’ Jose Altuve hits Game 2 home run thanks to help from Mr. October

When Mr. October speaks, people listen. That includes the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. New York Yankees Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson helped Altuve’s bat come alive in Game 2 of the World Series, with the second baseman hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Alcs#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#P
ESPN

MLB World Series 2021 -- Braves turn on power, Charlie Morton breaks his leg and other big moments in Game 1 win over Astros

The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
MLB
KEYT

Grand game: Boston’s 2 slams lead 9-5 ALCS win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Houston Astros that tied their AL Championship Series at one game apiece. Martinez made it 4-0 with his opposite-field shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first. It was the first career playoff slam for the four-time All-Star, who began his career with the Astros. García exited with right knee discomfort after walking the first batter of the second inning. Jake Odorizzi took over and allowed Devers’ slam with one out.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
fox26houston.com

Astros win ALCS Game 4, series tied 2-2

BOSTON - The Houston Astros bats and their bullpen came to play during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park in Boston Tuesday night. The Astros won the game 9-2 and tie the series 2-2 after strong pitching by Cristian Javier and Phil Maton. The Houston...
MLB
Valley News

Astros’ Valdez goes 8, beats Red Sox 9-1 for 3-2 ALCS lead

By JIMMY GOLEN -- BOSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez lost his perfect game in the fifth inning and then bounced the next pitch off the batter’s leg. Astros manager Dusty Baker headed for the mound. “It was surprising more than anything,” Valdez said, noting that a visit from the manager usually means his night is over. “The first thing I did was look back to the bullpen to see if anyone was out there. I saw nobody was there. “He just came out and told me ... ‘You know what you’re doing out here, so just breathe,’” Valdez said. “He gave me the confidence to get out of the inning.” And much more than that. Perfect through four, the Houston left-hander took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher this postseason to complete eight innings, leadin.
MLB
Daily Republic

Astros answer, beat Red Sox 9-2 to even ALCS at 2 games apiece

BOSTON — At first, the electricity could be felt throughout Fenway Park on Tuesday night. What started out as a party among the 38,010 fans in attendance quickly turned into a tense atmosphere that a close game in the American League Championship Series will bring. A 2-1 lead in the...
MLB
ozarkradionews.com

MLB: Astros Beat Red Sox, 9-2, Behind Seven Runs in Ninth to Even ALCS at 2-2

The Houston Astros scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Boston Red Sox, 9-2, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, evening it at two apiece. Jason Castro hit a single off Nate Eovaldi in the ninth that sent Carlos Correa home and put Houston on top.
MLB
expressnews.com

Solomon: Jose Altuve stands alone atop Astros' history

Better in Houston than every player who has ever donned an Astros’ uniform. Or an Oilers’ uniform. Or a Texans’ uniform. Or a Rockets’ … OK, I’ll pause. Before we go there, let’s wait until after the Astros beat the Braves in the World Series and Altuve delivers a clutch home run or two.
MLB
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
125K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy