Volcano in southern Japan erupts with massive smoke column

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO -- A volcano in southern Japan erupted Wednesday with a massive column of gray smoke billowing into the sky. The Japan Meteorological...

Daily Herald

