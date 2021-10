Though the Red Sox went on to win Game 2 of the ALDS by a resounding margin, the game didn’t go swimmingly for starting pitcher Chris Sale. The lefty, who was starting his first postseason game in three seasons, only lasted one inning in the divisional round matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. The AL East champions and World Series runners-up from a year ago chased Sale early with five runs on four hits in the opening frame, including a grand slam by Jordan Luplow.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO