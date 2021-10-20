CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location - its only one in San...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eater

Despite Being Shut Down by the City, the Burger Overlords of San Francisco’s In-N-Out Are Still Allowing Indoor Dining

About a week after San Francisco Department of Public Health forced the city’s only location of cult-favorite burger chain In-N-Out to suspend indoor dining due to the company’s refusal to enforce city health mandates, the restaurant is under investigation again for allowing diners to continue to eat inside — essentially also refusing to follow the city’s latest directive. Since announcing it would not enforce the city’s vaccination mandate, the company has catapulted itself to the center of the ongoing pandemic culture war, drawing support for its defiance from conservatives including former Vice President Mike Pence, who tweeted a photo of himself outside an In-N-Out restaurant on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Daily Mail

San Francisco's only In-N-Out Burger location shut down and fined by county for violating vaccine verification guidelines as the popular burger chain lashes out over punishment

The popular burger chain In-N-Out is lashing out after San Francisco temporarily shut down its indoor dining and fined one of their locations multiple times for refusing to check customers' vaccination status. The company's Fisherman's Wharf location - the only In-N-Out franchise in San Francisco - was shut by the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Vaccinations#Food Drink
NBC Bay Area

Skateboarders Temporarily Liberate Legendary Skate Spot in San Francisco

Skateboarders are once again rolling to a legendary San Francisco's skateboard spot, after vandals removed protective wood barriers installed decades ago to prevent skaters from damaging the landscaping. Pier 7 on the Embarcadero became one of the world's most recognizable skateboarding spots in the late 1990s, when videos of skaters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Halloween Safety Includes Face Mask, Smaller Gatherings Outdoors

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is offering some advice for Halloween. Health officials say it’s a good idea to wear a face mask in addition to a costume mask. (credit: Getty Images) They say that a costume mask won’t offer as much protection as a face mask. Other guidance includes: outdoor gatherings are considered safer than indoor gatherings and smaller groups are usually safer than large ones. (credit: Getty Images) Health officials also say the best way to stay safe is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Notice This at a Restaurant, Don't Eat There, Virus Experts Warn

For a year and half, many of us have traded takeout, delivery, and cooking at home for meals out at restaurants, which closed their indoor dining spaces to prevent the spread of COVID. But as more and more restaurants have welcomed customers back for indoor dining with COVID-19 case numbers improving and a large portion of the population vaccinated, many people in the U.S. are now back to eating inside like it's 2019. Around 62 percent of U.S. adults say they now feel comfortable going out to eat and eating inside, according to ongoing data tracking from the Morning Consult as of Oct. 6. But virus experts are warning that dining indoors isn't equally safe at every single restaurant—and there are some clear signs you should pick another spot to eat. Read on to find out what they say is the ultimate red flag you shouldn't eat at a particular restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Health Officials, Schools Prepare To Vaccinate Kids 5-11 As Authorization Looms

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As the federal government enters its final phase of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, preparations are already underway in Santa Clara County and in other parts of the Bay Area to begin distributing doses. On Tuesday, an expert committee advising the Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend the dose for the younger children. Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference on Wednesday, “We’ve been working with a 1,000 plus school districts up and down the state of California, working with our departments to prepare for this,”...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
125K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy