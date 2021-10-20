CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway’s AutoStore valued at $12 billion, country’s biggest IPO in two decades

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 31 Norwegian crowns per share, the top of its target range, valuing the company at 103.5 billion crowns ($12.4 billion). SoftBank-backed AutoStore will be Norway’s most valuable new listing for...

Food tech company Nick’s raises $100 million in funding round

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish food tech firm Nick’s said on Thursday it had raised $100 million in a funding round led by investment companies Kinnevik, Temasek and Ambrosia Investments. Nick’s, which makes sugar-free snacks and ice cream, said Oatly investor Gullspang, venture capital firm Peak Bridge, fund Capagro and investment...
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
WWD

Intercos Group IPO Values Firm at 1.2 Billion Euros

Click here to read the full article. MILAN – Intercos Group has successfully concluded its offering period and is gearing up for its first day of trading on the Italian Bourse on Nov. 2. Based on the offering price for the shares, which has been set at 12.50 euros, the total value of the transaction amounted approximately to 350 million euros and the company’s capitalization at the start of trading will be about 1.19 billion euros. This includes 44 million euros of capital increase, whose net proceeds will be used to support the implementation of the cosmetics manufacturer’s strategic goals.More from...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years

LONDON — (AP) — Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years on the back of soaring energy prices and pent-up demand during the pandemic recovery, official figures showed Friday. Eurostat, the European Union's statistics...
985theriver.com

Brazil’s Nubank, last valued at $30 billion, files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Brazilian fintech Nubank, which was valued at $30 billion in a recent funding round led by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. Nubank’s filing sets the stage for a blockbuster flotation, which is expected to happen in the coming months...
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
Saudi Arabia’s SABIC to invest at Teesside plant in northeast England

(Reuters) – The British government said that Saudi petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) would invest nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) at its Teesside facility in northeast England with the aim of decarbonisation. “Fantastic to see nearly £1 billion invested in @SABIC’s Teesside facility, creating and safeguarding 1,000...
Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

(Reuters) – A surge in Microsoft Corp’s shares nearly unseated Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable company on Wednesday, a day before the iPhone maker reports its quarterly results. Fueled by strong quarterly growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, Microsoft’s shares jumped 4.2% to end at a record $323.17,...
Germany’s COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks on Thursday, with over 28,000 new infections, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days – one of the metrics used...
Switzerland’s Pictet, Bangkok Bank form wealth management alliance

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Pictet Group and Bangkok Bank PCL on Thursday said they have formed a wealth management strategic alliance for the bank’s clients in Thailand. Pictet, the Geneva-based wealth and asset management firm, said it would provide investment management services and offer broader international investment capabilities across asset classes for the bank’s customers.
Japan’s Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61% as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc. Operating profit was 346 billion yen ($3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.
Australia’s ANZ doubles dividend as release of loss reserves powers profit

(Reuters) -Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s annual profit jumped 65% to top market expectations on Thursday and the lender doubled its dividend as a milder impact from pandemic allowed it to release funds kept aside to cover potential bad loans. Easy money and an unprecedented amount of fiscal spending...
Russian IT firm Softline valued at around $1.5 billion in London IPO

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian IT company Softline set its final offer price at $7.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for its initial public offering (IPO), the lower end of its target range, implying a valuation of around $1.5 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Softline said it had raised $400...
Street.Com

Volvo Cuts IPO Size, Expects to Be Valued at $18 Billion

European car maker Volvo decreased its initial public offering Monday, pricing it at the bottom of its previously announced range between 53 kronor ($2.39) and 68 kronor ($3.07) per share. The new pricing values the Swedish company at just over $18 billion, which is below the $23 billion it had...
Tidewater News

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World’s Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) — Few folks may have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s monetary system final October. Most Read from Bloomberg. Yet one 12 months on, the know-how titan has misplaced a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization —...
