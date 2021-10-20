CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local BGCA 2020 ‘Youth of the Year’ winner throwing first pitch at NLCS Game 4

By Jordan Green
 9 days ago
A photo of 2020 "Youth of the Year" Scholarship Recipient Nicolas Sanchez | Photo courtesy of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast announced that their 2020 Youth of the Year scholarship winner, Nicolas Sanchez, was selected to throw out the first pitch at Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 20, 2021 at Dodger Stadium.

Sanchez was a College Bound member at the Boys & Girls Club beginning in 2016. He is now a biology student at the University of California, Riverside and is currently a part of the College Bound Alumni Program.

The College Bound Alumni program provides high school graduates with mentors, resources and support to ensure they enroll in, engage with and graduate from college. This year-round program offers academic, career, and social-emotional support through monthly check-ins, access to workshops and resources, networking opportunities and peer mentoring.

Each year, the Boys & Girls Clubs have the distinct honor of selecting and recognizing “Youth of the Year” scholarship winners for their leadership, service and academic excellence. In 2020, Sanchez was selected as Central Orange Coast’s Youth of the Year for his compassion, drive and commitment to making a difference in the community and inspiring everyone he meets.

