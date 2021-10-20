CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Rhoda Expecting Baby No. 2

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Season 5 Sneek Peek. This continues to be a year of milestones for 90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava. The 33-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 18 to reveal that he and girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second child...

