Most consumers are reaching for their phones or laptops first when it comes time to conduct routine financial tasks. PYMNTS data shows 70% of United States consumers at larger financial institutions (FIs) report this is the case. More and more consumers are picking up their smartphones to interact with their banks, for that matter, with 41% of individuals in the same report stating mobile as their preferred banking channel of choice.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO