Oilers' Zack Kassian: Pots pair Tuesday

 9 days ago

Kassian scored twice on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Ducks. Kassian scored...

CBS Sports

Oilers' Zack Kassian: Return confirmed versus Flames

Head coach Dave Tippett confirmed Kassian (concussion) will be activated from injured reserve to play in Saturday's game versus the Flames. Kassian was already projected to return for Saturday's contest, and Tippett made it official at the morning skate. The 30-year-old Kassian will fill a third-line role alongside Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan in this year's first Battle of Alberta.
kingstonthisweek.com

Kassian still willing to drop gloves despite scare in fight

Nine days after Zack Kassian’s bare head crashed to the ice at Rogers Place in the last second of a brief fight with Zack McEwen — the 39th bout of Kassian’s 10-year NHL career — he will be back and rambunctious Saturday against Calgary. Story continues below. This advertisement has...
The Hockey Writers

Despite Scary Incident, Oilers’ Kassian Wants Fighting to Stay in NHL [Video]

Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian is cleared to return to play but he is the actions that lead to his concussion – fighting. A week ago, Kassian fell during a fight and was knocked out after his head slammed off the ice. It was a frightening scene to see a tough guy who knows how to handle himself lay motionless on the ice.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Devin Shore: Game-time call Tuesday

Shore (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Ducks on Tuesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Shore's return to practice is a step in the right direction even if he isn't ready to play Tuesday. In order to be in the lineup, Shore will need to be activated off injured reserve with a corresponding roster move to clear a spot on the 23-man roster.
Warren Foegele
Zack Kassian
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ OILERS

The wait is finally over. It's time to drop the puck on a new season and what better way to start it off than with the Battle of Alberta, as the Flames visit Rogers Place for the first of four meetings vs. the Oilers this season. The rivals met twice...
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Kassian, Shore, Bouchard, Hyman

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team is preparing for a Saturday night game against the Calgary Flames and there are roster changes, questions about deployment, injuries, and there are players to watch heading into a Battle of Alberta that will include fans in the building. The Oilers are excited about this game and Edmonton badly wants a win here and to earn another two points.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Sends pair of assists

McDavid recorded two assists and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights. Make it five straight games that McDavid's recorded multiple points. Friday was his second game of the year without a goal, but with 13 points already this year, no one's complaining about his output. The superstar has added 21 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The only downside for fantasy managers is that the Oilers don't play again until Wednesday against the Flyers. Despite the two-game week ahead, McDavid remains a must-start in weekly formats -- he can often do more in two games than some players do in two weeks.
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Pre-Game vs. ANA. You can watch Tuesday's game on Sportsnet One at 7:00 PM MT. News and notes from Monday, including Oilers roster moves as well as Gene Principe's recount of an entertaining opening week in Oil Country. PRE-GAME REPORT. EDMONTON, AB - Check...
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Coyotes

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers take on the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The Oilers travel to the desert on Thursday night to start a two-game road trip and play the first of back-to-back games when they take on the Arizona Coyotes. You can watch the game on...
nbcsportsedge.com

Sharks and Oilers stay undefeated

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks stayed perfect on Friday night....
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Coyotes

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers travel to the desert on Thursday to take on the Arizona Coyotes and begin their first road trip of the season with back-to-back games. View the club's full lineup for the game below. Forwards. Hyman - McDavid - Puljujarvi. RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto.
ESPN

Waiver watch: Here's why you should add Zack Kassian, Lucas Raymond, and more

Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued - in the short- or long-term - for one reason or another.
Edmonton Oilers
Anaheim Ducks
Miami Herald

Philadelphia travels to play the Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0, third in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -159, Flyers +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers. Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 16-12-0 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Oilers...
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Oilers

Expect plenty of offense when two of NHL's highest-scoring teams play, analyst Weekes says. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. Here's my breakdown of the game. The Edmonton Oilers seek their sixth straight win to...
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Distributes pair of assists

Nugent-Hopkins produced two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers. The 28-year-old helper out on tallies by Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid in the first period. Nugent-Hopkins continues to flex his playmaking skills early in the year, as he's up to nine assists without a goal in six contests. The Canadian forward has added 11 shots on net and a plus-1 rating, while five of his helpers have come on the power play.
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL

