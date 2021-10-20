Oilers' Zack Kassian: Pots pair Tuesday

McDavid recorded two assists and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights. Make it five straight games that McDavid's recorded multiple points. Friday was his second game of the year without a goal, but with 13 points already this year, no one's complaining about his output. The superstar has added 21 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The only downside for fantasy managers is that the Oilers don't play again until Wednesday against the Flyers. Despite the two-game week ahead, McDavid remains a must-start in weekly formats -- he can often do more in two games than some players do in two weeks.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO