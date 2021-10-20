Oilers' Connor McDavid: Records three points in win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored three goals for his 11th career hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night. Mike Smith made 45 saves, and Jesse Juljujarvi had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (2-0). Derek Ryan also scored, and Leon Draisaitl added three assists.
The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their 2021-22 season on a much better note than 2020-21. They are one of 10 teams undefeated after the first week, and one of six with more than one game played who hasn’t lost. They look to continue their perfect start with three games on tap for this upcoming week, starting with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday for their third game in a row at home to start the season. After that, they travel to the desert and play back-to-back games against the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.
Every time the boys from Alberta met over the course of the 2021 season, there was one noticeable thing missing: the fans. It had been 623 days since the Flames and Oilers played in front of a crowd. Every time these rivals met last season — 10 times, in fact — they said how much they missed the energy their faithful brought to the rink. Matthew Tkachuk's exact words were: "It sucks."
We are nearly a week into the 2021-22 NHL regular season, which is just enough time to start freaking out about teams and players defying or failing to meet expectations. Here's a look a 10 first impressions made since the season started back on Tuesday, and whether they're delusional or harbingers of things to come.
Trevor Zegras worked his magic first, sending a clever pass toward an open patch of ice, allowing hard-charging Ducks teammate Kevin Shattenkirk to collect the puck and fire a quick shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith in the opening minutes on Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. In...
It’s time to give Connor McDavid the respect he deserves. There’s no longer a debate about who the best player in the NHL is — it’s Connor McDavid. Last night against the Arizona Coyotes, he scored two goals and added an assist en route to a 5-1 Oilers victory on the road and cemented himself atop the league as he continued his hot start.
McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals two nights after Draisatl, and the Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. McDavid scored in the second period to hit the 200-goal mark and scored his sixth goal in four games in the third.
It took four games for head coach Dave Tippett to put Zach Hyman on the top line with Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljuarjvi, but that line will be Tippett’s go-to versus the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday and fans will get their first real look at a line that many were excited about the potential for.
This morning, the NHL announced that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the league’s second star of the week after a stellar start to the 2021-22 season for the reigning MVP. After scoring six goals and adding seven assists so far this season, McDavid gets the nod from...
Connor McDavid scored 105 points in 56 games last season. In 2016-17, he reached the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career in the team’s 82nd game of the season. In 2021, he reached the 100-point plateau in the team’s 53rd game of the season. Months later, it’s...
Suffice it to say there won’t be a shortage of talking points on Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey this week. The featured game sees the Toronto Maple Leafs and a horde of hockey media descend upon the United Center for a game against a Chicago Blackhawks team marred in off-ice controversy and on-ice disappointment.
Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
Five. That’s the number of players in National Hockey League history that have scored 150 points in a season. Phil Esposito , Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bernie Nichols, Steve Yzerman are the only men to achieve that feat, doing so a combined 16 times. Two. That’s the number of players...
In their first road game of the 2021-22 season, the Flyers (2-1-1) get to play the 5-0 Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, who Sean Couturier believes may be the best player in the NHL. And McDavid does not stand alone as the Oilers’ only elite player. The Oilers have the...
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville.
Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it.
When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player.
Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time.
he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault.
A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way.
Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
The Boston Bruins confirmed during the offseason that they're still in win now mode and they might have a blockbuster coming. We all know that Jack Eichel has played his final game in a Buffalo Sabres uniform as he's requested a trade and his captaincy was stripped away. There's been...
