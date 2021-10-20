CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The disappearance of Columbus

ctnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

Peoples’ Day, that should do it . . . needs and wisdom ignored. and certainty but with humility. and the sacredness of money. whether we realize it or not. there is value to it beyond measure. Every last soul on the planet can. engage in constant learning. All. that’s...

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Society to host Columbus talk

The Monroe County Historical Association is pleased to announce a free Zoom program open to the public. Emeritus Professor and Pocono Record columnist Anthony M. Stevens-Arroyo will present a live lecture challenging conventional thinking about Christopher Columbus and his role in history. Titled “Columbus: The Man and the Myth,” the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Columbus and Indigineous Peoples

Please inform Michael Ramirez that the Indigenous People who we are finally honoring are the Native Americans and not Inca or Aztec, as he portrayed in his Sunday cartoon. Native Americans never built those pyramids, had that style of architecture or indulged in that manner of human sacrifice. His cartoon depicted his ignorance.
SOCIETY
The Mint Hill Times

Remembering Christopher Columbus

CHARLOTTE – From his diary: “It was the Lord who put it into my mind, (I could feel His hand upon me), the fact that it would be possible to sail from here to the Indies. All who heard of my project rejected it with laughter, ridiculing me. There is no question that the inspiration was from the Holy Spirit, because He comforted me with rays of marvelous inspiration from the Holy Scriptures….
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: The disappearing local newspaper

By one accounting, more than 2,100 U.S. newspapers closed between 2005 and 2020. We’ve all heard the stories. Smaller newspapers are purchased by large chains, which cannibalize newsrooms in order to squeeze the last cents — and sense — out of “the product.” Hedge funds with track records of slashing costs — meaning jobs — and maximizing returns for a handful of already really wealthy people are buying newspapers. Alden Global Capital is one such hedge fund. The group recently purchased the Tribune Company, owner of the venerable Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and the New York Daily News.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Koehler
Person
Christopher Columbus
tribuneledgernews.com

DONALD CONKEY: Columbus Day

Sorry, I forgot that last Monday was Columbus Day and that it was the 529th anniversary of October 12, 1492, the day Columbus landed on Watling Island in the Bahamas. As a student of history, I have known that other explorers had visited America prior to 1492, explorers who have faded into history, leaving it to Columbus to be the one who would prepare the Europeans to colonize America beginning in 1607 at Jamestown — and to be immortalized as the great discoverer of America. History records many stories about Columbus. Some are true, many are myth, but all are interesting.
COLUMBUS, GA
vashonbeachcomber.com

COMMENTARY: When God Disappears

In 1951, philosopher-theologian Paul Tillich spoke the famous words, to be published in book form a year later, “The courage to be is rooted in the God who appears when God has disappeared in the anxiety of doubt.”. He spoke these words in the midst of American postwar affluence, at...
RELIGION
wosu.org

Columbus Pizza History

Columbus was crowned the pizza capital of the USA in the 1990’s. Quite an honor when cities like New York and Chicago are better known for the food favorite. Pizza tour founder Jim Ellison, author of “Columbus Pizza: A Slice of History,” joins us for a gastronomic tour of pizza in the capital city.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Disappears#Indigenous Peoples
Washington Examiner

No, white people didn’t invent slavery and conquest

It’s unclear what, exactly, they’re teaching Africana studies professors these days, but it apparently isn’t world history. Rutgers University Professor Brittney Cooper, whose area of expertise is in women’s and gender studies and Africana studies, believes subjugation and military conquest didn’t exist in the world between “brown and black” people until white people arrived on the scene with their colonialism and white supremacy.
YOUTUBE
CBS News

Scott Pelley

Scott Pelley, one of the most experienced and awarded correspondents in broadcast journalism, has been reporting stories for 60 Minutes since 2004. The 2021-22 season is his 18th on the broadcast. Not many have made as wide and as deep a mark on a news organization as Pelley has, whose...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Canadian writing about the Holocaust is haunted by the grim past

The first generation of Canadian writers who responded to the Holocaust will be familiar to some readers: the poets A.M. Klein, Irving Layton, Eli Mandel and Leonard Cohen, and novelists Mordecai Richler and Adele Wiseman. Distant witnesses, they wrote of the Nazi genocide from the vantage points of Montréal, Toronto and Winnipeg — Canadian cities with the largest Jewish populations — and in English, a language that set them apart from European Jews. Lesser known are those who wrote out of lived experience, either in Yiddish or English as their adopted language. They wrote as survivors and to memorialize the six...
WORLD
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Columbus and Western culture

This time of year people want to blame Columbus for everything that took place in what became North and South America and across the world. What most of us lose track of is that Western Europe by the 1490s had the ability and means to sail across what became known as the Atlantic Ocean. There is strong indication that Cod Fisherman were on the Grand Banks of what today is Newfound Land and knew there was land to to the west, before Columbus sailed. This would have become “dock talk” in Europe and someone would have wanted to know what was there.
BRAZIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cameron Fontana talked with Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Shorth North Alliance, on Good Day Columbus about the return of HighBall Halloween for an in-person event this year, one of the most elaborate costume parties in Columbus, Ohio. HighBall Halloween is Saturday, October 23 from...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday. In a brief statement, the Holy See's press office said that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the pope to make an apostolic journey to Canada “also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.” The statement didn't cite why the reconciliation process was needed. In return, Francis “has indicated his willingness to...
RELIGION
ctnewsonline.com

Reflections

Mother Eve’s time to the present day. Chas. Donovan, deceased (World War I) American Legion will have a part in the services. on Monday … (and) be interred there. ever seen,” said C.R. Gray, of Newton. “They are just different some way, more. alive, better equipped and housed, and. accomplishing...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Halloween tradition to continue at ACPM

A local senior living community will continue its popular Halloween parade event with a twist. Arkansas City Presbyterian Manor is inviting community children to dress in costume and come to the campus, at 1711 N. Fourth Street, in Arkansas City, for an outdoor parade from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Residents will line the sidewalks in front of the apartment entrance around the circle drive and watch the goblins parade by, showing off their costumes.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Dogs might be the true heroes of the pandemic

During a recent visit to base camp — i.e., The Washington Post, Capitol Hill and points thereabout in D.C. — I was struck that my day revolved almost entirely around dogs. Not that every moment here should be filled with politics and punditry. But a full day of dog talk is rare, even for a columnist who writes often of animal rights and who once negotiated a TV contract to include her blind toy poodle. I think my exact phrasing to then-CNN President Jonathan Klein was that Ollie was a "nonnegotiable condition of employment."
PETS
ctnewsonline.com

The Klan’s racist legacy taints Seaman schools

Quick piece of advice to hose in the Seaman School District: Supporting a Ku Klux Klan leader isn’t a good look. And attacking stu- dents who want to change their district and school name to some- thing less racist? That’s downright vile. Fred Seaman, who founded Seaman High School and was its principal from 1920 to 1931, was also a big name in the Topeka chapter of the Klan. His pursuit of state- wide office likely Wirestone fell short because of that affil- iation. None of us should feel ashamed to say his membership in the notoriously racist white supremacist organization was bad. Regardless of what he may have done to serve his communi- ty, his name should not appear on a modern school building serving students and families of all races, ethnicities and religious back- grounds. The two Seaman students interviewed by Kansas Reflector editor in chief Sherman Smith for Monday’s podcast make the case for changing the name clear. Kevinh Nguyen and Emma Simpson are driven by the moral imperative of improving the world around them for their friends, classmates and future generations. “This is a big deal because I think it’s about protecting our students,” Simpson said. One of adults’ favorite pastimes is to find fault with teens. They’re addicted to their phones and video games, we grumble. They’re not civically engaged and don’t know anything about history or government, we complain, as though we didn’t watch weeklong marathons of “The Real World” and tend to our Tamagotchi. Nguyen and Simpson are more than engaged. They’re putting their civics lessons to work in the real world. The student journal- ists who uncovered Fred Seaman’s racist past a year ago are like- wise tenacious investigators who served their school community with integrity. “Just participating in our events and our name change today, I know I have the tools equipped to do whatever I need to do in the future,” Nguyen said. Students across Kansas should be encouraged to follow their example. Perhaps other school names need investigating. Perhaps the Native Americans who lived here first have special claims to school land. Who knows what inquisitive young minds might uncover? If adults were at all serious about their civic-minded com- plaints, these teens’ work would have been welcomed with open arms and praise. Adults and fel- low students would have rushed not only to change the tainted name of school and district, but also to create a “responsive and caring culture” where every stu- dent feels worthwhile and valued. Instead, a torrent of hatred and venom has flowed. Adults have vented in private Facebook groups. School board candidates are running on plat- forms supporting the name of an “exalted cyclops” in the Klan. This all happens to coincide with a nationwide attempt by conser- vative forces to take over nonpar- tisan school boards after a year filled with manufactured anger over closings and mask mandates. “Based on what I’ve witnessed at the school, I know that if I were to get interracially married, and if I were to have kids that I would not want them going to Seaman High School based on the bullying that I’ve witnessed,” Simpson said. “I wouldn’t feel safe with my kids there.” How proud Seaman High School and Seaman School District officials must be to hear that. While the district has tack- led the issue forthrightly, toxic grownups have given teens a liv- ing, breathing, corrosive example of present-day racism. Those of us who write and fol- low current events for a living want to believe that people are more than their most problem- atic beliefs. We put our faith in nuance and subtle shading. But Fred Seaman was no Thomas Jefferson or even Robert Byrd. If he ever publicly atoned for his membership in the Klan, we have no record of it. So we should be willing to say, without hesita- tion, that Seaman held shameful and racist beliefs that strike at the core of our country’s founding ide- als. The district should be glad to be rid of his name. What’s more, the adults among us who accept and defend the name of a known Klan leader are acting in a shameful and racist way. Tradition does not erase hatred. The teens of today know that, and they’re showing us a better way. “If you come at everything with an open mind, and you’re willing to listen, and you’re willing to learn and kind of go that extra mile to really understand what it is you’re fighting for, that’s gonna get you a lot farther than if you’re just listening to what mommy and daddy are saying,” Simpson said. If you’re defending the Ku Klux Klan, in 2021, you’re not winning. Clay Wirestone has written columns and edited report- ing for newsrooms in Kansas, New Hampshire, Florida and Pennsylvania. Most recently, he spent nearly four years at the non- profit Kansas Action for Children as communications director.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy