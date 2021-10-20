CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Pete Yanity
 9 days ago

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 19. First-place votes are in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Sumter

7. Lexington

8. Spring Valley

9. Hillcrest

10. Byrnes

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Goose Creek, Summerville

Class 4A

1. Greenville (6)

2. Myrtle Beach (8)

3. South Pointe

4. A.C. Flora (3)

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. York

8. Irmo

9. West Florence

10. May River

Others receiving votes: Beaufort, South Aiken

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Aynor

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Timberland

6. Christ Church

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Barnwell

9. Saluda

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s

Class A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Baptist Hill

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. Dixie

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Green Sea-Floyds

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, C.E. Murray, Branchville, Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

