Don't be surprised if you see tons of people wearing green tracksuits and white sneakers this Halloween, because Squid Game is taking over. In less than a month since its Sept. 27 release, the Korean survival drama went from completely unknown to must-see TV. And despite getting practically no promotion from Netflix, it's now the streaming service's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to hit No. 1 in the U.S. It's an international phenomenon, and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is shocked but "grateful" to see the series finding worldwide success similar to the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite or K-pop music.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO