NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday several citizens attended a regular city council meeting for the City of Curtis to hear how their leaders would vote concerning an ordinance which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the city limits of Curtis, Nebraska. On the first vote, three city council members voted in favor of outlawing abortion within the city limits and one council member abstained from voting. In order for the ordinance to go into effect it must survive two more readings by the Curtis City Council.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO