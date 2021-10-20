Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim named to preseason All-ACC First Team

Senior Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Buddy Boeheim has been named to the preseason All-ACC First Team, as the conference announced on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 guard picked up 68 votes and finished third in ACC Player of the Year voting behind Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma.

Boeheim is the leading returning scorer in the ACC. He averaged 17.8 points per game a season ago and led Syracuse to the Sweet 16.

Boeheim has been included in preseason honors beyond the conference as well, selected as a First Team All-American in publications like Athlon Sports and ESPN.

Syracuse was picked to finish seventh in the league behind Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Louisville, respectively.

Syracuse’s Benny Williams also picked up one vote in the ACC’s preseason Freshman of the Year category.

Boeheim has also been named to the 2022 Jerry West Award watchlist. The West Award is granted annually to the best shooting guard in college basketball. Boeheim is one of twenty preseason candidates.