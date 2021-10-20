CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim named to preseason All-ACC First Team

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0cWf4Jna00

Senior Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Buddy Boeheim has been named to the preseason All-ACC First Team, as the conference announced on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 guard picked up 68 votes and finished third in ACC Player of the Year voting behind Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma.

Boeheim is the leading returning scorer in the ACC. He averaged 17.8 points per game a season ago and led Syracuse to the Sweet 16.

Boeheim has been included in preseason honors beyond the conference as well, selected as a First Team All-American in publications like Athlon Sports and ESPN.

Syracuse was picked to finish seventh in the league behind Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Louisville, respectively.

Syracuse’s Benny Williams also picked up one vote in the ACC’s preseason Freshman of the Year category.

Boeheim has also been named to the 2022 Jerry West Award watchlist. The West Award is granted annually to the best shooting guard in college basketball. Boeheim is one of twenty preseason candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

ORANGE GAME WEEK: Syracuse hosts long-time rival Boston College Saturday (preview, media & info)

Syracuse will try to take another step toward earning a 13th game when it hosts long-time rival Boston College on Saturday in the Carrier Dome at 3:30 p.m. Several former players will be on hand as the University celebrates Orange Central/Homecoming weekend. Dating back to 1949, the Orange are 41-29 (.586) all-time in Orange Central/Homecoming games.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

RIT forward Carter Wilkie named Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Week

RIT freshman forward Carter Wilkie was voted the Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Week, announced Monday. Wilkie scored 30 seconds into overtime of last Thursday’s 3-2 upset at No. 13 Notre Dame. Junior goalie Kolby Matthews made a sliding pad save 19 seconds into the extra period which was eventually cleared down the left-wing boards by junior forward Andrew Rinaldi. Sophomore defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata caught up to the puck in the Irish’s left face-off circle and centered a pass to Wilkie in the low slot for a short finish and the deciding tally.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sports betting – 10 easiest sports to bet on and win

Sports betting is one of the most popular hobbies in both the world and New Zealand. Betting on sport events is fun that can bring in earnings from the side if you are experienced enough and know what you are doing. With the advent of technology, players have a lot...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
North Carolina State
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse announces updated public health protocols for football, basketball season

As the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons quickly approach, and with two more home football games scheduled, Syracuse Athletics today announced updated game day public health protocols. While the vast majority of the current guidelines remains in effect, there is one change that will have an impact on families with children under the age of 12.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy