The year is almost coming to an end and the time to total up the sales numbers. Recently, one netizen shared the sales results of the top-selling K-pop groups in Japan on Oricon charts in 2021. According to the charts, BTS is ranking in at number 1 so far with 1,880,541 album copies sold, followed by Seventeen with 798,476 album copies, and ENHYPEN with 424,936 albums sold this year. Starting from fourth place was TXT, followed by TWICE, NCT 127 at sixth place, then ASTRO, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, and then SHINee at tenth place.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO