Photos from the industry's top photographers are in, and the 12th annual Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image competition is underway. An international panel of judges has selected this year's 80 finalists, which have been published online. The panel will also select the winner of the competition's main prize, the "Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image." Two other awards, the "Yacht Racing Forum Award" and the "Public Prize" will be decided by delegates of the Yacht Racing Forum and the general public respectively.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 DAYS AGO