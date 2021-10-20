CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI investigating wealthy Russian

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Federal agents were carrying out “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion and New York City townhouse tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. FBI officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their...

journalgazette.net

Comments

Metro International

Russian tycoon Deripaska blasts FBI raids on properties

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska attacked U.S. “stupidity” in a mocking social media post on Wednesday after FBI agents raided Washington and New York properties linked to his family. Washington imposed sanctions on Deripaska, 53, and other influential Russians in 2018 because of their ties to President...
U.S. POLITICS
TODAY.com

FBI raids Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

On Tuesday, FBI agents swarmed the Washington, D.C. home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The billionaire oil tycoon and longtime associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was among two dozen Russians who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018 in response to Russian interference in the 2016 election.Oct. 20, 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

FBI at Russian oligarch's home for 'law enforcement' action

Federal agents conducted “law enforcement activity” on Tuesday at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin The agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activity,” an agency spokesperson said. Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska.The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Putin and was mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election. Deripaska also had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

FBI Raids US Properties Of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch

US Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducted raids on Tuesday at luxury properties in Washington and New York linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. An FBI spokesman said agents had carried out "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at a home connected to Deripaska...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

FBI Raids Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s D.C. Mansion

FBI agents ransacked Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s Washington D.C. home on Tuesday morning, the FBI confirmed the to The Daily Beast. “The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location. We have no further information to provide at this time.” The Daily Beast reported in 2019 that his seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom D.C. home had been sitting conspicuously vacant. Deripaska, an oil tycoon and pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was one of two dozen Russian big-wigs sanctioned by the Treasury Department in mid-2018 for money laundering. The department accused him of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.” Deripaska unsuccessfully sued over the sanctions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kmaland.com

Fortenberry denies lying in FBI investigation

(Lincoln) -- Southeast Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry says he expects the federal government to indict him in an FBI investigation. Fortenberry, however, denies that he lied in an investigation into campaign contributions allegedly received from a Nigerian billionaire. Speaking in a Youtube video posted Monday, the Lincoln Republican stated the situation began five years ago, when an individual overseas illegally contributed to his election campaign. Though that person was caught, Fortenberry says FBI agents came to his door 2 1/2 years ago to question him as part of a continuing investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
staradvertiser.com

FBI searches U.S. homes of Russian oligarch with ties to President Vladimir Putin

FBI agents on this morning searched homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in New York’s Greenwich Village and on Washington’s Embassy Row as part of an investigation into whether he violated sanctions imposed on him by the United States, according to people with knowledge of the matter and a spokesperson for Deripaska.
U.S. POLITICS
San Diego Channel

DC, New York homes tied to Russian oligarch raided by FBI

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation carried out what they called "law enforcement activity" at two residences tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. According to the Associated Press, Deripaska is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A spokesperson for Deripaska said he does not own the residences,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

