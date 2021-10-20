FBI investigating wealthy Russian

FBI agents ransacked Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s Washington D.C. home on Tuesday morning, the FBI confirmed the to The Daily Beast. “The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location. We have no further information to provide at this time.” The Daily Beast reported in 2019 that his seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom D.C. home had been sitting conspicuously vacant. Deripaska, an oil tycoon and pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was one of two dozen Russian big-wigs sanctioned by the Treasury Department in mid-2018 for money laundering. The department accused him of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.” Deripaska unsuccessfully sued over the sanctions.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO