Public Health

OK near for mixed COVID boosters

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON – Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters...

journalgazette.net

