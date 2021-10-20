Photos: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 red carpet looks

Christopher Meloni was joined by his wife of 26 years, Sherman Williams, at a screening for ‘No Time To Die’ in New York City. Date night! Christopher Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams made a rare public appearance together at a screening for the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, at the IPIC Theater in New York City on Thursday, October 7. The longtime couple looked so in love as they posed together on the red carpet for photos. They were also dressed in fairly fancy attire for the event, which was hosted by Champagne Bollinger and The Cinema Society.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO