Photos: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 red carpet looks

fox13memphis.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 red carpet looks Ciara...

www.fox13memphis.com

Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Sherman Williams — Photos

Christopher Meloni was joined by his wife of 26 years, Sherman Williams, at a screening for ‘No Time To Die’ in New York City. Date night! Christopher Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams made a rare public appearance together at a screening for the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, at the IPIC Theater in New York City on Thursday, October 7. The longtime couple looked so in love as they posed together on the red carpet for photos. They were also dressed in fairly fancy attire for the event, which was hosted by Champagne Bollinger and The Cinema Society.
CELEBRITIES
Ciara
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Slays In Plunging Gown & Cozies Up To BF Van Hunt At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm. Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Highlights From Inside Elle’s Celebrity-filled Women in Hollywood Dinner

Click here to read the full article. It was a star-studded room inside Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood dinner on Tuesday evening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. This year, the publication honored Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Jodie Comer, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Moreno. While some of the honorees were MIA — Jolie, Chan, Ridloff and Hayek (the four cast members of Marvel’s “Eternals” pulled out due to possible exposure to COVID-19), as well as Comer — the occasion brought out host Eva Longoria, Demi Moore, Kerry Washington, Ciara,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Jolie Suffers Glaring Fashion Blunder During 'Eternals' Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie is known for ruling the red carpet with her high fashion looks. But, her most recent red carpet appearance featured a pretty big blunder when it came to her hairstyle. As Page Six noted, Jolie's recent turn on the red carpet for The Eternals premiere saw her donning some hair extensions for a lengthier look. However, the extensions didn't seem to be the correct length for her hair, as fans quickly took notice of the choppy and uneven look that she was sporting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Boho-Chic In a Floral Dress & Platforms at Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2021

Halle Berry tapped one of this season’s biggest collaborations for the 2021 Elle’s Women in Hollywood event. The “Catwoman” actress arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles last night wearing a new dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection. Peter Dundas is the latest designer to launch a see-now-buy-now collection, in a collab with the online retailer, debuting it during New York Fashion Week last month. The Dundas x Revolve line included plenty of slinky gowns, metallic coordinates and mini dresses, many of which were paired with a series of thigh-high boots. Berry’s look in particular in the capsule’s Zeppelin maxi dress,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

