Photos: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 red carpet looks

Click here to read the full article. It was a star-studded room inside Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood dinner on Tuesday evening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. This year, the publication honored Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Jodie Comer, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Moreno.
While some of the honorees were MIA — Jolie, Chan, Ridloff and Hayek (the four cast members of Marvel’s “Eternals” pulled out due to possible exposure to COVID-19), as well as Comer — the occasion brought out host Eva Longoria, Demi Moore, Kerry Washington, Ciara,...
Comments / 0