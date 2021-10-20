ROBERTSON

Charlotte Robertson, daughter of Cary Robertson and Priscilla Smith Robertson, died peacefully at Summers County ARH October 8, 2021, at age 80.

Born June 24, 1941 near Louisville, KY, she spent many decades in Berkeley, CA, before moving to Summers County in 2016.

In California, she earned a law degree and worked as an editor, as well as on the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission. In Summers County, she took great pleasure listening to music and reading. She was a frequent visitor at the Summers County Public Library and enjoyed attending Ascension Episcopal Church.

Friends and family remember her for her sharp wit, fascination with cooking, and love of animals. Also, no one could complete Sudoku puzzles faster! Charlotte enjoyed beauty and often commented on the stunning West Virginia skies.

She is predeceased by her parents and by a brother, Cary Robertson, Jr. Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law (Harry Robertson and wife, Joanie of Louisville, KY), two nieces, two nephews, and two great-nieces.

A private service will be held. Online condolences at www.pivontfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Pivont Funeral Home, Hinton, WV.

The post Charlotte Robertson appeared first on The Hinton News .