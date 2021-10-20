IN FOCUS: National Women’s Small Business Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – October is observed every year as National Women’s Small Business Month. Did you know that up until 1988 , some states required women to have a male relative to co-sign for business loans? Of course, our country has come a long way since then. According to the 2019 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report , women are starting businesses at a rate that’s double the national average. However, with lingering disparities in revenue, there is still work to be done to empower these emerging entrepreneurs.

Brandy Vega, CEO of Vega Media Studios joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen for an IN FOCUS discussion. She talked about what led to her starting her own media production company, how she sees women shaping the media and marketing industry, the obstacles she’s experienced, the benefits as a female business owner, how she balances her schedule while wearing multiple hats, and what her advice is to women looking to start or lead a business of their own.

Shaimaa Alwassiti, president of Globus Relief Humanitarian shared what led her to running an international non-profit business, what her biggest challenges have been so far in her position, the benefits she’s experienced as an international female leader, the differences she’s noticed between operating in U.S. and other countries, how social media has aided their mission, how she hopes her three daughters views her leadership role, and what her advice is to women looking to start or lead a business of their own.

Jill Coil, owner and president of Coil Law discussed the motivation in opening up her own law firm, the biggest obstacles she’s faced, the benefits and advantages of leading a women-owned business, how social media helped grow her business, how she manages her schedule while wearing multiple hats, and what her advice is to women looking to start or lead a business of their own.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Vega, Alwassiti, and Coil, click on the video at the top of the article.

Rosie Nguyen Rosie Nguyen is an award-winning journalist who joined the ABC4 News team as a reporter in January 2018. In September 2020, she embarked on a new journey as the anchor for the CW30 News at 7 p.m. Although she’s not out in the field anymore, she is continuing her passion for social justice and community issues through the nightly “In Focus” discussions.

