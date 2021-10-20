IN FOCUS: National Women’s Small Business Month

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rosie Nguyen
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – October is observed every year as National Women’s Small Business Month. Did you know that up until 1988 , some states required women to have a male relative to co-sign for business loans? Of course, our country has come a long way since then. According to the 2019 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report , women are starting businesses at a rate that’s double the national average. However, with lingering disparities in revenue, there is still work to be done to empower these emerging entrepreneurs.

Helping black female business owners with new option

Brandy Vega, CEO of Vega Media Studios joined ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen for an IN FOCUS discussion. She talked about what led to her starting her own media production company, how she sees women shaping the media and marketing industry, the obstacles she’s experienced, the benefits as a female business owner, how she balances her schedule while wearing multiple hats, and what her advice is to women looking to start or lead a business of their own.

New tools to help Utah small businesses during the pandemic

Shaimaa Alwassiti, president of Globus Relief Humanitarian shared what led her to running an international non-profit business, what her biggest challenges have been so far in her position, the benefits she’s experienced as an international female leader, the differences she’s noticed between operating in U.S. and other countries, how social media has aided their mission, how she hopes her three daughters views her leadership role, and what her advice is to women looking to start or lead a business of their own.

Utah women business owners awarded over $19,000 in grants

Jill Coil, owner and president of Coil Law discussed the motivation in opening up her own law firm, the biggest obstacles she’s faced, the benefits and advantages of leading a women-owned business, how social media helped grow her business, how she manages her schedule while wearing multiple hats, and what her advice is to women looking to start or lead a business of their own.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Vega, Alwassiti, and Coil, click on the video at the top of the article.

Catch IN FOCUS discussions with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen weeknights on the CW30 News at 7 p.m .

