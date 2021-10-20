CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms possible today

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will cool down behind the areas of rain and thunderstorms today....

Eos

Supercell Thunderstorms Shake Up the Stratosphere

Ceaseless booms of thunder, racing winds, golf ball–sized hail, and, occasionally, the formation of destructive tornadoes are some of the effects of supercell storms. Thousands of these storms occur over the midwestern United States and other parts of the world each year. The damage they cause on or close to Earth’s surface is easily noticed, but these spring and summertime storms create true chaos kilometers above us.
Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Forecast For Saturday In Towns Hit Hard By Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – October just couldn’t close on a calm note, could it? After what’s been an otherwise seasonably warm and fairly docile first three weeks on the month, it’d be an understatement to say we’ll head into November pretty unsettled. Saturday is round two of this week’s one-two punch. Friday will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. The wind out of the north will keep temperatures in check, while we’ll start with some sunshine, clouds should fill in pretty quickly through the midday. (WBZ-TV graphic) After midnight, the initial raindrops start to fall. Initially these showers will be isolated, so if you want to head outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be the best bet. (WBZ-TV graphic) By Saturday afternoon, showers turn to heavy rain. Rain totals will be a widespread 1-2+ inches. Additionally, the strong east wind will strengthen in the afternoon and evening, affecting mainly the coastline communities that were already hardest hit by the mid-week nor’easter. (WBZ-TV graphic) Fortunately the weather turns much nicer and milder for Halloween. A southwest wind and partly cloudy skies contribute to highs returning to the middle 60s! It’s looking like trick-or-treaters will be able to snag candy without covering their awesome costumes with jackets!
