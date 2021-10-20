CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

The GOLDEN season

By ROGER WILLIAMS
Florida Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN PRICE AND CHARLES THIBODEAU are gardeners, whatever other titles they may carry in life. So are Millisa Bell, Nancy Mott, her daughter Beverly Mott, and Jack Sandquist. They come from lives as different as the planets. But they inhabit the same solar system of green-growing knowledge and experience, all of...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

ILLUMINATING SOLAR POWER

REPEAT AFTER ME: THERE IS NO SUCH THING as free or no-cost solar panels through some government program, despite what you may have heard from telemarketers, door-to-door salespeople or social media. But neither are solar systems still beyond the financial reach of the average homeowner since photovoltaic panel prices have dropped by 50% in a decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Florida Weekly

Citrus industry seeks to maintain funding, eyes research

Despite a predicted drop in citrus production across Florida, orange juice sales are tracking up, and the industry wants lawmakers to maintain current amounts of state marketing and research funding next fiscal year. Meanwhile, efforts to combat citrus greening disease, which for nearly two decades has devastated groves, could soon...
AGRICULTURE
Florida Weekly

Going to Scotland

Let’s swim. Follow me up 16 feet from the silk-smooth muck and grass that beds its once-clear waters to the surface of Lake Okeechobee. Burst into thick air pregnant with midday cumuli, the clouds drinking in damp sea air from the coasts along with evaporation in heated updrafts from land and lake. They were born to give birth to afternoon thunderheads.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 8 States Will Have Next Surge

While some people are acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is on the way out, thanks to cases declining, the virus is still at levels that would have made our "jaws drop" just months ago, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast yesterday. Which states are in the most danger? Read on to see which states are in trouble and how you can stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Florida Gulf Coast#Garden Plants#Heirloom Tomatoes#Cherry Tomatoes#Martin#North American#Florida Weekly#Appalachian#Floridians
New York Post

Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Five Illinois Towns Ranked Among Best 100 Small Cities In America

CHICAGO (CBS) — Elmhurst, Highland Park, Wheaton, Park Ridge, and Glen Ellyn were ranked among the best 100 small cities to live in America, according to a new study. The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, local economy, health care and other issues in more than 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools. Only cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 were considered. Elmhurst was the top ranked small city in Illinois, ranked at #45, followed by Highland Park at #50, Wheaton at #59, Park Ridge at #61, and Glen Ellyn at #64. Neighboring Indiana had two small cities ranked among the top 10, both of them suburbs of Indianapolis: Carmel at #2 and Zionsville at #6. Four other suburbs of Indianapolis were ranked in the top 100 small cities, including Westfield at #11, Fishers at #27, Brownsburg at #58, and Noblesville at #72. The #1 city on the list is Sammamish, Washington, which is about 20 miles east of Seattle. Click here to see the full rankings.
ILLINOIS STATE
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
AccuWeather

Forecasters hinting at snow possibilities as big pattern change looms

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a pattern change that will usher in the coldest air of the season to parts of the central and eastern United States during the first week of November. The advancing cold air and development of storms could set up in such a way as to deliver the first snowflakes or even accumulating snow of the season across parts of the Midwest and Appalachians next week.
ENVIRONMENT
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
98.7 WFGR

Exposed ‘Daddy’s Girls’ Cult Allegedly Lead by Michigan Woman

A petition is circulating to remove this Michigan woman from TikTok for allegedly scamming women out of money and more. The target of this petition is a woman that goes by @AngelaTheeG0ddess on TikTok. Angela is the self-proclaimed leader of Daddysgirls, which people are saying is a cult that targets gay BBW women. Over the last few months accusations have surfaced alleging that Angela has not only scammed many women out of money but has also forced them to cut themselves and pull their own hair for punishment or to prove loyalty. Warning: the allegations in the video below are disturbing.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Stacey Abrams group donates more than $1 million to erase medical debts of people in five states

The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy