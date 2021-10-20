CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave of killings triggers memories of dark past in Kashmir

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Kashmiri Hindu activist was listening to religious hymns on his cellphone when he was interrupted by a tragic WhatsApp message. It brought news of a fatal shooting of a prominent chemist from his community, just a few miles from the activist’s home in Srinagar, the largest...

Person
Narendra Modi
#Kashmir #India #Pakistan #Taliban #Violence #Militants #Civilians
India
