Performing Arts

Broadway Palm is alive with “The Sound of Music”

Florida Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway Palm Theatre presents the family classic “The Sound Of Music” playing now through Nov. 20. This endearing musical is based on the book “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” and the 1965 film starring Julie...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Volante

Music is Still Alive

USD’s music department hosted the second annual Music is Alive Festival Sunday, Oct. 17. The festival tradition began in 2020 as a way for students to perform together, as COVID-19 made it difficult to host these events indoors. The free, outdoor event took place at Prentis Park off of North...
VERMILLION, SD
wichitaonthecheap.com

Little Women Broadway Musical Friends University

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic book, Little Women has been expertly adapted for the stage and song. The story centers around four adventurous sisters- Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March – as they grow up in Civil War America. It is a captivating story of family, heartache, hope and love brought to life through music by Jason Howland.
WICHITA, KS
wfav951.com

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Prepping Broadway Musical

Pat Benatar and husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo are prepping their first stage production, titled, Invincible The Musical. The musical, which “reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet for the 21st century,” features a book by Bradley Bredeweg and direction by Scott Schwartz. Invincible The Musical will be running invitation-only industry readings in L.A. on November 10th, 11th, and 12th. The show takes its title from Benatar's 1985 Top Ten hit.
ENTERTAINMENT
beintheloopchicago.com

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series: Beetlejuice (The Musical) — Online

Meet the original Broadway stars of the Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice. He’s back … and deader than ever! Beetlejuice is returning to Broadway and haunting a brand new house. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit “backstage” with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip – as the casts really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions via the chat feature!
PERFORMING ARTS
Daily Iowan

Hit musical ‘Waitress’ to bring slice of Broadway to Hancher

Hundreds of viewers of Waitress at Hancher Auditorium this weekend will be greeted by the warm smell of baking pies, and some may even leave the theater with a fresh pie. The hit Broadway musical is currently on tour across the country, and will stop in Iowa City on Oct. 22 and 23.
IOWA CITY, IA
Variety

‘Caroline, or Change’ Review: Broadway Revival Starring Sharon D Clarke Is Timely and Necessary

The musical “Caroline, or Change” is back on Broadway for the first time since its captivating original production closed in 2004. The best theater revivals highlight the relevance of classic works for new audiences, and the Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the beloved Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori musical is certainly timely. It’s also necessary. In this production directed by Michael Longhurst, audiences are introduced to Fly Davis’ eye-catching set design even before the show begins. A statue of a soldier holding a confederate flag stands prominently center stage surrounded by tall stalks of wheat and green grass. An inscription...
THEATER & DANCE
Florida Weekly

Audiences fall in love with Let’s Fall in Love

Florida Repertory Theatre has extended the run of its season opener, “Let’s Fall in Love: A World Premiere Cabaret Event.” Now playing through Nov. 21 in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, the cabaret evening stars Chicago-based singer Evan Tyrone Martin alongside a live jazz band. NBC2’s Dave Elias raved: “Martin’s rich...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Beast

How ‘Caroline, Or Change’ Rewrites the Broadway Musical

One thought kept occurring to this critic throughout Caroline, Or Change, and a long time after: “No one is OK here.” Throughout you wonder what happy ending can possibly be achieved—and to the musical-meets-opera’s great credit, it isn’t. This spiky-shouldered show resists a happy ending and easy reading almost as much as its lead character appears so intent on rebuffing kindness and connection.
THEATER & DANCE
Nashville Scene

Pod Goals: The Hills Are Alive Finds Fantasy-Filled Escape in Movie Musicals

Things got weird last year. A lot of us found comfort or temporary reprieve in unexpected places. Maybe you baked a lot of banana bread; maybe you refamiliarized yourself with the popular 1970s knitting alternative latch-hooking. Alex Caress and Kelsey Jayne, the hosts of The Hills Are Alive: A Movie Musical Podcast, found their escape in musicals.
NASHVILLE, TN
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See the Winnie The Pooh Off-Broadway Musical Come to Life!

When we think of Disney entertainment, we might think of Disney movies and TV shows, but Disney has also given us some amazing stage musicals, including musical stage adaptations of Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin!. And now, another musical stage adaptation is headed...
MOVIES
FOX59

Broadway musical ‘Anastasia’ to perform at IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Broadway musical “Anastasia,” based on the movie by the same name, will be making its debut at IU Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on November 9 and 10. The story revolves around a woman named Anya who sets out to discover the mystery of her past, with the aid of a conman […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
New York Post

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ musical needs work before Broadway

There is a satisfying musical buried somewhere in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella,” currently playing London’s West End. But, like the title character, the new show could use a Fairy Godmother’s wand. Bibbidi-bobbidi-cut 30 minutes!. Bibbidi-bobbidi-scrap the set and costumes!. Bibbidi-bobbidi-more jokes and dancing!. What parts don’t need a magic spell’s...
MOVIES
flguide.com

Local artist Chari Mooradian brings exhibition to Broadway Palm

The Palm’s Gallery inside Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents the works of local artist and longtime Broadway Palm employee Chari (Klackle) Mooradian now through Dec. 25. Her vibrant pieces showcase a variety of subjects from Fort Myers’ landscapes to flora and fauna. The highlight of the exhibition is the show-stopping, six-foot resin painting of Fort Myers Beach titled “Purple Rain” in which Chari stated her “use of color and composition creates a dreamlike effect.”
FORT MYERS, FL
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family was famous for being depicted in the musical and beloved movie “The Sound of Music,” has died. She was 90. Eleonore “Lorli” von Trapp Campbell died Sunday in Northfield, Vermont. The death was confirmed by The...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Hit Broadway musical An American in Paris is coming to Australia

The dazzlingly romantic musical An American in Paris is finally making its way to Australian audiences. The Australian Ballet, alongside GWB Entertainment, is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical comedy to Australia in 2022, with seasons locked in most major Australian cities. An American in Paris is based off the Gene...
WORLD

