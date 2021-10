CROSS PLAINS, TX – A fiery crash killed a Hispanic man on Monday morning in Callahan County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 18 at 7:25 a.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to State Highway 36, just 2 miles east of Cross Plains, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived, they discovered a 2008 Acura MDX and a 2008 Ford Pickup that had crash head on. Upon arrival the MDX was on fire. The driver of the MDX was pronounced dead at the scene but the DPS has not identified him at this time. HIs body was taken to Abilene Professional…

CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO