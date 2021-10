Monster Hunter enthusiast Ceph0rend has completed his six-month grind to craft and upgrade 1,000 origami switch axes in Monster Hunter Rise. Here's a quick refresher for those of you who missed the start of this herculean saga. Back in April, Ceph0rend took on the challenge of crafting 1,000 of these weapons to test the in-game lore that doing so would grant one wish. As he told us when he started this grind, his wish was to bring back the duck companions last seen in Monster hunter Frontier. After several hundred hours of gathering and hunting, he finished making 1,000 origami switch axes in May, and then quickly decided to upgrade all of them using higher-rank monster materials.

