Photos: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 red carpet looks

whio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 red carpet looks Ciara...

www.whio.com

Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Jolie Suffers Glaring Fashion Blunder During 'Eternals' Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie is known for ruling the red carpet with her high fashion looks. But, her most recent red carpet appearance featured a pretty big blunder when it came to her hairstyle. As Page Six noted, Jolie's recent turn on the red carpet for The Eternals premiere saw her donning some hair extensions for a lengthier look. However, the extensions didn't seem to be the correct length for her hair, as fans quickly took notice of the choppy and uneven look that she was sporting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ciara
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Slays In Plunging Gown & Cozies Up To BF Van Hunt At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm. Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Highlights From Inside Elle’s Celebrity-filled Women in Hollywood Dinner

Click here to read the full article. It was a star-studded room inside Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood dinner on Tuesday evening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. This year, the publication honored Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Jodie Comer, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Moreno. While some of the honorees were MIA — Jolie, Chan, Ridloff and Hayek (the four cast members of Marvel’s “Eternals” pulled out due to possible exposure to COVID-19), as well as Comer — the occasion brought out host Eva Longoria, Demi Moore, Kerry Washington, Ciara,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Halle Berry At 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration

Halle Berry looked adorable and in love as she hit the red carpet at the 27th Annual Elle Women In Hollywood Celebration. She was hand in hand with her boyfriend Van Hunt whom she’s been dating since last Fall. She also is making appearances because of her upcoming film Bruised too. On the carpet Berry spilled the tea about her relationship with Hunt, 51, saying at the event, “My love, love, love my sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Adds Some Sparkle to Her Menswear-Inspired Look With Crystal-Embellished Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

Jennifer Hudson attended the annual Elle Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles last night, where she popped against the black carpet in a sharp, contrasting white suit. The “Respect” actress, who was honored at the event and spoke about playing Aretha Franklin during her acceptance speech, paired pointy black satin pumps by Tamara Mellon with the striking Ralph Lauren look. The sultry “Room Key” ankle-strap heels featuring straps trimmed with sparkling stud embellishments effortlessly added some shine to her menswear-inspired ensemble for the evening. Sporting a sleek short hairstyle and a red lip, the 40-year-old Chicago native pulled things together with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Boho-Chic In a Floral Dress & Platforms at Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2021

Halle Berry tapped one of this season’s biggest collaborations for the 2021 Elle’s Women in Hollywood event. The “Catwoman” actress arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles last night wearing a new dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection. Peter Dundas is the latest designer to launch a see-now-buy-now collection, in a collab with the online retailer, debuting it during New York Fashion Week last month. The Dundas x Revolve line included plenty of slinky gowns, metallic coordinates and mini dresses, many of which were paired with a series of thigh-high boots. Berry’s look in particular in the capsule’s Zeppelin maxi dress,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gal Gadot Wows in Hot Pink Saint Laurent Gown & Strappy Sandals for Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration

“Wonder Women” star Gal Gadot was one of several actresses honored at Elle’s annual Women in Hollywood event Tuesday night in Los Angeles. For the special occasion, the current cover girl opted for a striking hot pink number courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The vibrant, floor-length frock featured a high, halter-style neckline adorned with a black rose embellishment and a subtle leg slit at the side, which helped to show off her strappy black sandals as she walked the red carpet. The 36-year-old Israeli actress reached for a pair of slinky high heels from of luxury Italian brand Aleví Milano...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fashionista.com

Must Read: 'Elle' Drops Annual Women in Hollywood Issue, Chloé Achieves B Corp Certification

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Elle's annual Women in Hollywood portfolio is here. On Monday, Elle rolled out its 2021 Women in Hollywood issue, a portfolio of nine performers across stage and screen, all shot by Greg Williams, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, and profiled by different writers: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Jodie Comer, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno and Jennifer Hudson are this year's stars. (The first four in that list star in Marvel's "Eternals," which premieres Nov. 5.) Read all the stories here, and see all the covers in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}
NEW YORK CITY, NY

