Photos: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 red carpet looks

Angelina Jolie is known for ruling the red carpet with her high fashion looks. But, her most recent red carpet appearance featured a pretty big blunder when it came to her hairstyle. As Page Six noted, Jolie's recent turn on the red carpet for The Eternals premiere saw her donning some hair extensions for a lengthier look. However, the extensions didn't seem to be the correct length for her hair, as fans quickly took notice of the choppy and uneven look that she was sporting.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO