Chicago, IL

Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

By Georgia Nicols
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago
Today the full moon in Aries peaks at 9:57 a.m. Chicago time. Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus. Aries (March 21-April 19) Be patient dealing with others, because everyone has a short fuse —...

chicago.suntimes.com

Daily Targum

Scorpio season is here: What to expect based on your zodiac sign

If you’ve been noticing some dark, intense energy in your life recently, it’s probably because we are entering the sign of (arguably) the most heated and passionate of all the zodiac: Scorpio. As a Scorpio myself, I can attest to the fact that Scorpios definitely live up to their mysterious...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 10/26/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Lock in commitments while people are willing to make them. That window of opportunity closes soon. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's not the time to bluff in business. Everyone knows you have a weak hand. Nevertheless you can still finesse. GEMINI. (May...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your October Horoscope Is Here, & There Are Some Very Lucky Days Ahead

The month ahead is ghoulish — filled with thrills, chills, and ghosts, due to the six planets that are retrograde in the beginning of the month: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. October 6 brings the Libra new moon, which commences the day Pluto stations direct again in Capricorn, after a retrograde that began on April 27. We can expect heightened emotions, due to the intense energy.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the zodiac signs that get the most matches on Tinder

Sure, Tinder is great. But sometimes, Tinder is also the place where all our dreams come to die, either because you are just completely discouraged by the people you meet on there or because you just can't seem to get a match. You start doubting yourself: do I not look...
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

