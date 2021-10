Snoop Dogg celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday night with a star-studded players ball at his home in Inglewood, California. Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Nelly, Mike Epps, Fabolous and Terence J were among the 300 guests in da house for the big bash, according to TMZ. The Doggfather's TV partner, Martha Stewart, co-host of Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween special, which debuts Thursday on Peacock, was not able to attend, but she sent birthday greetings via Instagram.

