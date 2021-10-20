Wild cards

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNight Teeth (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Adam Randall directs this horror thriller, which stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny, a freelance chauffeur hired by friends Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) to drive them to several popular Los Angeles nightclubs. Benny soon realizes his passengers are...

Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
MOVIES
Variety

Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios’ ‘Nehama’ English-Language Adaptation

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Harder They Fall review: Netflix's starry, bare-knuckled Black Western doesn't stint on style

A man, a horse, a gun: There are only so many ways the West can be won. That hasn't stopped Hollywood from taking its own revisionist cracks at the genre for decades now, and a movie like The Harder They Fall — an electric pulp Western co-produced by Jay Z and featuring a panoply of Black stars — can hardly be faulted for coming out with saddles (and a few other things) blazing. The result sometimes feels like a film made almost entirely of style and swagger, a body count with a killer soundtrack. But there's satisfaction in that kind of bloody, bare-knuckled storytelling too, and in the fresh legacy it spins from old-hat archetypes.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Wild Iris Review

Wild Iris, written by, directed by, and starring Christopher Dell, is a nifty new short horror flick that’s about to go out into the world, first playing film festivals and then hitting online somewhere (YouTube maybe?). While it’s probably a tad too short (I would have liked to see it go on for another few minutes so the story can breathe a bit. I think it ends too abruptly), the short film is chock full of creepy atmosphere and has a terrific performance by star Dell.
MOVIES
Deadline

Emma Roberts, John Gallagher Jr. & Michael Shannon To Topline Spencer Squire Thriller ‘Abandoned’

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Nerve), John Gallagher Jr. (Peppermint, The Newsroom) and two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Nine Perfect Strangers, Knives Out) will topline Spencer Squire’s first feature, Abandoned, which is also the first to be fully financed through the partnership between Vertical Entertainment and Three Point Capital. The recently wrapped thriller written by Squire, Jessica Scott, and Erik Patterson follows a mother, father, and infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own...
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock Seeks Redemption in ‘The Unforgivable’ Trailer

Netflix has released its first full trailer for The Unforgivable, the Sandra Bullock-led adaptation of Sally Wainwright’s 2009 ITV miniseries Unforgiven.  In her first movie role since starring in another Netflix movie title — 2018’s disaster drama Bird Box — the Oscar-winning actress plays Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime. But attempting to re-enter society is difficult and complicated by a community more interested in doling out severe judgment than forgiving her past. To help her find redemption, Slater attempts to locate her estranged younger sister that she was forced to leave behind. That...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998. The trailer offers a further...
MOVIES
Variety

The Exchange Celebrates 10 Years With Drama, Comedy and Docs

When Brian O’Shea founded the worldwide film sales and finance company The Exchange in 2011, streaming was still in its infancy, release windows were numerous and robust and DVD pre-sales could still provide a big chunk of a movie’s budget. In the ensuing decade, the landscape has undergone a rapid series of dramatic shifts, but the L.A.-based company has survived and prospered, acquiring, financing and selling more than 200 films, with budgets ranging from $5 million to $90 million, including Universal’s “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg; Sundance Award-winners “The Spectacular Now” and “Obvious Child,” and doc “Street...
MOVIES
Variety

The CW Orders Two ‘Black Pack’ Specials Starring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, Eric Bellinger (TV News Roundup)

The CW Network announced two new variety specials: “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” and “The Black Pack: Excellence.” The former is set to debut Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. while the premiere of the latter will be announced at a later date. Both specials star Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger and pay homage to the talent of the Rat Pack while celebrating excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances while inciting audiences to sing along with the classic music. “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” is a holiday celebration of music, comedy and dance and “The Black Pack: Excellence”...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Darren Barnet Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Barnet has signed with Paradigm. The Japanese American actor is currently making a splash on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever in the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, love interest of the show’s lead Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). The show was renewed for a third season in August. Barnet will next star in the upcoming romantic comedy from the streamer, Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Shum Jr. releasing Nov. 5. Additionally at Netflix, he will lend his voice to the upcoming Netflix series Blue Eyed Samurai alongside George Takei, Brenda Song, and Randall Park. He recently wrapped production on the independent thriller Apophenia, in which he stars and produces. The feature is currently in post-production. Other credits include an arc in the final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of Shield, and his role in the hit NBC series This Is Us, as the younger version of Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson. He continues to be represented by 111 Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig on LGBTQ Representation in ‘Love Life’: ‘We Definitely Want to Do That’

HBO Max’s anthology series “Love Life” examined the relationships of a young woman in the first season and now it focuses on a Black man in his 30s — but who will be featured in the spotlight next? Kicking off with Anna Kendrick as the eccentric Darby Carter, each new season follows a different person on their own romantic pilgrimage to find ‘the one.’ When asked if the third season could feature a lead from the LGBTQ community, Kendrick said that the creative team has been discussing the idea since the early days of the show. “That was something we talked about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Terence Winter, Oscar Nominee and ‘Sopranos’ EP, Signs With LBI (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed screenwriter and producer Terence Winter has signed with LBI Entertainment for management. Winter joins rep and partner Scott Greenberg at the Rick Yorn-run firm. Greenberg departed his longtime post at CAA last summer. A mainstay in prestige dramas, Winter’s television career includes seven years as an executive producer on the HBO flagship “The Sopranos” and “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he served as creator and showrunner. An Emmy winner, Winter co-wrote the fan favorite “Sopranos” episode “Pine Barrens,” for which he also nabbed one of several WGA Awards. He’ll next serve as writer and executive producer on the anticipated STX film “The Godmother,”...
CELEBRITIES

