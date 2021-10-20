Wild cards

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Barnet has signed with Paradigm. The Japanese American actor is currently making a splash on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever in the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, love interest of the show’s lead Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). The show was renewed for a third season in August. Barnet will next star in the upcoming romantic comedy from the streamer, Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Shum Jr. releasing Nov. 5. Additionally at Netflix, he will lend his voice to the upcoming Netflix series Blue Eyed Samurai alongside George Takei, Brenda Song, and Randall Park. He recently wrapped production on the independent thriller Apophenia, in which he stars and produces. The feature is currently in post-production. Other credits include an arc in the final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of Shield, and his role in the hit NBC series This Is Us, as the younger version of Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson. He continues to be represented by 111 Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

