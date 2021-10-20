CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.

The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030â€¯than what would be consistent withâ€¯the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Even the less ambitious goal of capping global warming at 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times would be overshot, it said.

Climate experts say the world must stop adding to the total amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere by 2050, and that can only be done by drastically reducing the burning of fossil fuels as soon as possible, among other measures.

The report, which was released days before a U.N. climate summit begins Oct. 31 in Glasgow found most major oil and gas producers — and even some major coal producers — are planning on increasing production until 2030 or even beyond.

It also concluded that the group of 20 major industrialized and emerging economies have invested more into new fossil fuel projects than into clean energy since the start of 2020.

The disparity between climate goals and fossil fuel extraction plans — termed the “production gap” — will widen until at least 2040, the report found.

This would require increasingly steep and extreme measures to meet the Paris emissions goal, UNEP said.

“There is still time to limitâ€¯long term warming to 1.5°C,â€¯but thisâ€¯window of opportunity is rapidly closing,” said the agency's executive director, Ingerâ€¯Andersen, adding that governments should commit to closing the gap at the Glasgow climate summit.

The report, which had more than 40 researchers contributing, examine 15 major fossil fuel-producing countries.

For the United States they found that government projections show oil and gas production increasing to 17% and 12%, respectively, by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. Much of that would be exported, meaning the emissions from burning those fossil fuels would not show up in the U.S. inventory although they would add to the global total.

U.S. coal production is projected to decline by 30% over the coming decade compared to 2019.

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

The Independent

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.”The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits.The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China offers few new climate targets ahead of UN conference

China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start next week in Glasgow China, the world's top emitter of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses that cause global warming, formally submitted its goals Thursday. The highly-anticipated announcement includes targets previously established in speeches by President Xi Jinping and domestic policy documents.China says it aims to reach peak emissions of carbon dioxide — which is produced mainly through burning coal, oil and natural gas for transportation, electric power and manufacturing — “before 2030.” The country is aiming for...
CHINA
The Independent

Big Oil hearing begins US probe into climate disinformation

You can watch live as US Democratic lawmakers open a year’s worth of investigations into whether Big Oil deceived the American public on the dangers of climate change in a hearing that will see some of the heads of Exxon, Chevron and BP America appear. The hearing will be conducted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Greta Thunberg to join London protest against fossil fuels

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is to join a march through London on Friday in protest at the continued use of fossil fuels.The demonstration, which comes just days before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, is one of 26 taking place in cities around the world. Protesters including Ms Thunberg are demanding the global financial system - in which London plays a major role - stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels.The Day of Action protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at other financial centres including New York, San...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Urgent, sustained action’ needed to keep temperature rises below 1.5C, top scientists warn

Preventing global temperatures rising more than 1.5C above what they were in the pre-industrial era is possible, and will raise levels of health and prosperity, but requires “rapid, urgent and sustained action”, a collection of the world’s most senior scientists have warned.On the eve of Cop26, a statement signed by senior scientific advisors to governments around the world, urges a “transformation” of attitudes and expectations, not just by administrations, but among people everywhere, in order to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis.In the letter, signed by almost 40 scientists who work with governments, they wrote: “The scientific case...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Big Oil’s cover-up ends today’: Oil execs testify on climate disinformation before Congress for first time

The chief executives of some of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies are appearing before US Congress to answer questions on accusations that Big Oil has engaged in a decades-long campaign to spread disinformation on the science that their products are driving global heating, and stymie action to tackle the climate crisis.The heads of ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron and Shell appeared on Thursday morning along with the president of the industry’s lobbying outfit, American Petroleum Institute, and the head of the US Chamber of Commerce.It is the first time that oil company executives will be quizzed under oath. None of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit.And the risk of failure looms large for all participants at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.Six years ago, nearly 200 countries agreed to individualized plans to fight global warming in the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement. Now leaders will converge in Glasgow for two weeks starting Sunday to take the next step dictated by...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A look at the top issues for this year's UN climate summit

This year's U.N. climate summit renews an urgent question to the international community: Can the world come together to confront the common enemy of global warming before it's too late?The talks that start Sunday in Scotland were always bound to be tense, but the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and the recent energy crunch have put even more pressure on the two-week meeting.Here are five of the top issues that will need to be tackled in Glasgow:RICH COUNTRIES OWE POOR ONESThe pledge by rich countries to mobilize $100 billion each year for poor nations to cope with climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

COP26: time for New Zealand to show regional leadership on climate change

As the UN climate summit in Glasgow kicks off on Sunday, it marks the deadline for countries to make more ambitious pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The meeting is the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and is being heralded as the last best chance to avoid devastating temperature rise that would endanger billions of people and disrupt the planet’s life-support systems. New Zealand will be represented by the climate minister and Green Party co-leader, James Shaw, along with a slimmed-down team of diplomats. Shaw, who described climate change as the...
ENVIRONMENT
techstartups.com

Coal is back from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short, causing skyrocketing electricity prices and increased blackouts

Former US President Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That’s the case with government planners and decision-makers responsible for developing and implementing the energy transition plan that moves us away from fossils to cleaner energy. But energy transitions take time. As green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Physics World

Fusion industry predicts electricity generation by the 2030s

Most private fusion companies expect fusion power to be supplying electricity to the grid in the 2030s. That is according to the first-ever report on the state of the fusion industry, which has been published today by the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The report – The Global Fusion Industry in 2021 – also finds that private fusion endeavours have received over $1.8bn of funding since the 1990s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Asia Rushes to Snap Up American Gas to Keep Boilers, Furnaces Lit

Asian liquefied natural gas traders are rushing to secure shipments from the U.S., where prices are among the cheapest in the world, amid a dash to replenish supply before the winter. Firms in China and Japan, the two biggest importers, are seeking to procure LNG specifically from the U.S., and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

