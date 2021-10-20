CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Franklin secures district championship with five-set win over Coronado

By Andy Morgan
 9 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Rivalry week in the Borderland got off to a hot start with the Franklin volleyball team securing the District 1-6A championship with a five-set win over Coronado. The Cougars improving to 39-3 (12-0) on the season.

Paulina Acuña led Franklin with 31 kills and 22 digs for a double-double. Jordan Imperial also tallied a double-double with 11 kills and 14 digs, while Madison Blanco totaled 54 assists in the win.

Meanwhile, Coronado falls to 24-12 (10-2) this season, with their only two district losses coming in five-set losses to Franklin. The Thunderbirds have secured a playoff spot, but will have to knock off Eastlake next week for the No. 2 seed in the district.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

