America needs both parties

WASHINGTION — The Biden Administration wants to bring 97,000 Afghan refugees into the country. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it is important to help those who supported America during the war, but he says there have to be conditions. “First of all, are they vetted so that we know there are no terrorists coming in. That would be the main thing,” according to Grassley. “Then there is a certain percentage of them that we ought to have in this country. Those people who risked their lives to work with our American troops. Because if they stay over there or are out now, they would be executed the way it is now.”

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 8 DAYS AGO